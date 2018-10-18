Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light and Miami-Dade County are working together on plans for a solar energy center.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and FPL officials gave a tour of the future solar energy center, which is under construction.

We took a tour this morning of the FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center. Through a joint participation agreement between #OurCounty, FPL, and several other local organizations and conservation agencies, this farm will have 300,000 solar panels to generate energy in our community. pic.twitter.com/WVyS4nh9GG — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) October 18, 2018

The mayor says the collaboration is a big step forward.

“It’s in our mutual interest to help FPL develop clean energy. Also helps us attract new businesses and helps with economic development.”

The project is a part of a plan to add one million solar panels in Miami-Dade County over the next few years.

The solar power plant is on track to be completed and operational by early 2019.