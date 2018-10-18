Filed Under:Energy, Florida Power & Light, Local TV, Miami-Dade County, Solar Energy Center

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light and Miami-Dade County are working together on plans for a solar energy center.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and FPL officials gave a tour of the future solar energy center, which is under construction.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The mayor says the collaboration is a big step forward.

“It’s in our mutual interest to help FPL develop clean energy. Also helps us attract new businesses and helps with economic development.”

The project is a part of a plan to add one million solar panels in Miami-Dade County over the next few years.

The solar power plant is on track to be completed and operational by early 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s