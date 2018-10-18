Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Red Bull puts a new spin on Miami as it films a dangerous race car stunt on the top of a high-rise ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix and Formula 1 Fan Festival.

Red Bull ambassador and 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard completed a series of smoking donuts high atop one of Miami’s most iconic new towers, the 700-foot-high 1000 Museum Residences.

He performed the hair-raising stunt on the building’s private helipad, 62-stories high, making the building near Bayfront Park, one of the tallest buildings in Miami.

The high-rise stunt was performed to promote the US Grand Prix and final F1 Fan Festival, which takes place this weekend, alongside the Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

Red Bull will be joined by fellow F1 team Renault, as well as former world champion Emerson Fittipaldi in his 1974 championship winning McLaren M23, to lead the adrenaline-fueled event along the streets of downtown Miami, along with other iconic cars, past and present.

Grammy winning producers Mark Ronson and Diplo headline a free evening concert as well.

It is all to get the Miami crowd fired up for the Formula One Grand Prix coming in 2020.