MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s fun, funky and Tex-Mex to the core.

Welcome to Chuy’s in Doral, the first in South Florida with 98 across the country.

It had humble beginnings.

“In 1984 we opened up in Austin and we incorporated a bunch of Mexican flavors from the Mexican border, Rio Grande Valley, and Austin. Fast forward 30 years later and we are here in Florida and we’re so honored to be here. We opened our first one in March and since we’ve got here we’re now in Kendall, and on Flagler and really excited to be in the Miami market,” said Chuy’s Doral General Manager Tim Clements.

Chuy’s signature look includes metal palm trees, the La Chihuahua Bar showcasing local customers dog photos, and a school of hand-carved wooden fish “swimming” through the restaurant, and you can’t miss the hub cap covered ceiling.

“Our first store was actually a gas station, so to pay homage to our first store, we always incorporate the hub caps with every store and that’s why we have them here,” Tim explained.

The menu offers an explosion of flavors, featuring authentic dishes crafted with hand-rolled tortillas made fresh all day long on a traditional “comal” in the dining room. They come in flour, corn and blue corn.

In the kitchen, Tim is prepping CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s “Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas” made with freshly roasted, hand-pulled chicken & cheese. The Boom-Boom in the sauce is the New Mexican green chiles, as well as tomatillos, green onions, cilantro and limejuice.

“You can really taste the freshness on the back side you can taste those peppers with spice,” Tim said.

“It’s really tender and then and all of a sudden there’s fire in it, a real Texas kick!”said Petrillo.

Next is Chuy’s signature Steak Burrito.

It’s a handmade flour tortilla stuffed with sliced grilled steak and cheese, topped with spicy Hatch Green Chile sauce. Served hot and spicy.

“So instantly you taste the spice on that one, we have the marinated steak and you can taste the spices behind it,” Tim said.

“It’s really tender steak, but is my head still on? I’m not sure if it blew off. It’s got heat, but it’s really tasty,” said Petrillo, laughing.

Even the hand shaken Texas Margaritas have kick. One tried by Petrillo was made with jalapeños.

Her taste buds are able to relax with a classic steak and chicken fajita, grilled with onions and peppers and all those wonderful sides.

Chuy’s is where authentic Austin Tex-Mex comes to your plate right here in South Florida.

Chuy’s is open 7 days a week 11am-10pm. For more info, visit: www.chuys.com