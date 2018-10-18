  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking to pick up some extra cash for the holidays and are considering a part-time or second job, Amazon is hiring.

The online giant is looking to add more than 100-thousand seasonal workers nationwide.

All of the new hires, whether part time or full time temporary, will get at least $15 an hour.

Those hired in South Florida will work at the company’s fulfillment center in Opa-locka where they will help fulfill customer orders, sort packages, and load trucks.

Candidates must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Those interested need to need to apply online.

To apply, go to amazon.com/miamijobs

