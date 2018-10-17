Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With just days before in-person early voting for the November General Election gets underway, Miami-Dade and Broward’s election departments are putting their machines to the test.

On Tuesday, the departments are conducting an accuracy test which starts with a predetermined vote.

They fill out ballots for certain winners, for overvotes – where you vote for more than one candidate, and undervotes – where you vote for no candidates.

They then run ballots through the machines and tally the votes.

Once complete these tests must match exactly the winners, overvotes, and undervotes they setup beforehand.

Early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward runs from October 22nd through November 4th.