Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — It didn’t take long for Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase to reveal this week’s starting quarterback.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, Gase said Wednesday that Brock Osweiler would be under center when Miami hosts the Detroit Lions this weekend.

It wasn’t known whether starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder would be healed enough to start this weekend.

Tannehill sat out Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago and Osweiler filled in nicely, throwing for a career-high 380 yards.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, two people with knowledge of the situation say the NFL is looking into how the Dolphins reported Tannehill’s shoulder problem on injury reports last week.

The people confirmed the NFL’s interest in the matter to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the league wasn’t commenting.

The Dolphins listed Tannehill as questionable Friday, and the decision not to play him was made hours before kickoff.

Gase has said the condition in Tannehill’s throwing shoulder worsened as last week progressed.

Osweiler took “maybe a few reps” in Thursday’s practice, Gase said, but the injury report said Tannehill participated fully in the workout.

It’s common for the league to look into such situations involving a prominent player. The league is expected to contact the Dolphins to understand the details and make sure the injury report policy was followed.

The Miami Herald first reported the NFL will look into the matter.

CBS Miami’s David Dwork contributed to this story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)