MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A missing Wisconsin girl may have been spotted in South Florida.

Miami police say a girl matching the description of 13-year-old Jayme Closs was seen at a gas station on NW 27th Avenue and 11th Street Monday afternoon.

The person who reported it said they saw a black Ford Explorer with possible Wisconsin license plates reading “I60 WER” and two well-dressed men with the girl they believed to be Closs.

Closs has been missing since Monday after Wisconsin investigators found her parents murdered inside their home. The girl was nowhere to be found.

The FBI is involved in the search for her and they believe she may be in danger.

