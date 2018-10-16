Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular South Miami restaurant and bakery suffered heavy damage after an overnight fire ripped through it.

It happened at Delicias de España on Red Road, just off Bird Road.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the fire. One firefighter was injured and taken to an area hospital. No word on his condition.

The shop next to the restaurant was also damaged in the fire.

“I was relieved to see that nothing happened to the store. These are well-made buildings, these buildings are from 1944, they’re strong. But I feel for our neighbors. I am very happy, this is our life, this is what we work for and it’s cosmetic damage,” said shop owner Carmen Franchi De Alfaro.

The owner of the restaurant said it appears the fire started in the kitchen. He was expecting to expand the business but now it will be closed for quite some time.