This will be the sixth year that the Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) will be the lead sponsor of Broward Reads for the Record, to be held on Thursday, October 25th. This year’s chosen book is “Maybe Something Beautiful,” by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell and illustrated by Rafael López, based on the true story of how art transformed a neighborhood and how even the smallest artists can accomplish something big.

Sponsored nationally by Jumpstart, an early education organization working toward the day every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed, Read for the Record brings together millions of people each year in classrooms, libraries, community centers, and homes across the USA to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child, so that all children have the opportunity to enter kindergarten prepared to succeed.

Here in Broward, CSC and our partners are ensuring that all four and five-year-olds receive a copy of the book to take home. 40,000 copies of the book have been purchased and now it’s time to recruit the hundreds of volunteers needed to read and distribute them in classrooms all over the county on the same day. As in years past, many of the Broward Reads Coalition/Campaign for Grade Level Reading community partners have joined CSC to support this endeavor: Broward County Government, Broward County Public Schools, the Jim Moran Foundation, United Way, Castle Group, the Early Learning Coalition, PNC Bank, Castle Group and community activist Georgia Robinson are among those sponsoring the effort.

You and your friends are invited to be volunteer readers to sit with the children and share your love of reading. If you have done this in the past, you know how much fun it is. If you haven’t participated in the past, you will definitely want to this year. The book is beautiful! You will even be provided with tips on reading to young children. Sign up to be part of “Something Beautiful” at https://cscbroward.org/browardreads. Follow the “Register Now” link. If you prefer a particular school or general area, make sure you indicate the location.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about the Children’s Services Council, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit our website. Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Above content provided by Children’s Services Council of Broward County.