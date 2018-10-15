Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump and the First Lady will be heading to the storm zone in northern Florida and Georgia to see the destructive power of Hurricane Michael first hand.

Five days after Michael slammed the Florida Panhandle an untold number of people are still unaccounted for. The death toll has risen to nearly two dozen, more victims were recovered this weekend in Florida and Virginia.

About 250-thousand homes and businesses are still without power in six states.

GALLERY: Damaged Caused By Hurricane Michael In Florida Panhandle

In Cape San Blas, several homes were pushed off their foundations by the strong storm surge.

Mark, who didn’t want to give his last name, told police he tried to get his next-door neighbor, an older man, to evacuate but he refused.

“Another friend of mine found him and police recovered the body,” he said.

Crews are still looking for bodies and survivors in Mexico Beach, a small community bulldozed by the storm’s 155 mph winds and 14 foot storm surge.

Joseph Zahralban is overseeing the search and recovery missions in Mexico Beach.

He said 230 people rode out the storm in the coastal town. After an initial search of homes and debris piles, 30 to 35 people are still unaccounted for.

“Today is the first day we are focusing on debris piles, naturally occurring piles that were moved by storm surge and we’re beginning to search those as well,” Zahralban said on Sunday.

Workers cleaning up giant mounds of debris with a claw are being told to keep watch for human bodies which may be buried in the rubble of destroyed homes.

Zahralban said the body count could go up in Mexico Beach but he hopes as communication improves the list of people unaccounted for will go down.

“They might not have been accounted for, they can call into their local EOC, local city hall, and advise that they are okay or send word somehow that they are okay,” he said.

The widespread destruction has left many people living in dire conditions. Residents have been waiting in long lines to collect bottled water and ready-to-eat meals (MREs) at several distribution centers. Helicopters are also airdropping food and water to remote areas.

FEMA has 14 teams in place in Florida to help people register for disaster assistance. There are also 17 distribution points throughout Florida and Georgia where people can get food and water in places where stores remain closed or there are limited supplies.

Some people have taken matters into their own hands and resorted to looting.

“This (storm) hit so hard and so fast that the different aspects of human nature is going to come out, and people are going to do anything to survive,” said Panama City resident Christopher Donahue.

Panama City Fire Department Division Chief Scott Flitcraft said that within three or four hours of the storm’s impact, many dollar stores and convenience stores in the area were looted.

Authorities were also investigating reports of a fatal shooting in Panama City.

Others in the city are trying to retain a sense of normalcy.

Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City sustained some damage in the storm, so the church held its Sunday morning service outside.

“For the last couple of days I’ve just been walking down the streets, going from house to house,” said Senior Pastor Steven Kyle. “And one of the first things that everybody has said is, ‘Are we going to have church? Can we have church?'”

“They just wanted the community,” he said.

The future of thousands of students also remains unclear, especially those in Bay County, where schools are closed until further notice.

“It’s not going to be a normal school year. There’s nothing normal about where we are right now,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt told CNN affiliate WMBB.

With the majority of its 26,000 students displaced and many schools deemed not safe because of the damage, officials are discussing alternative ways to get students back to the classroom or provide psychological aid for them.

