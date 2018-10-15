Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The massive effort to help victims of Hurricane Michael is not only limited to people, but also the four-legged victims.

Rescues are underway to save all the stranded and runaway animals impacted by the devastation.

The Humane Society of Broward County sent volunteers to Dothan, Alabama over the weekend to bring back dogs and cats from a shelter there, which sustained tremendous damage including the destruction of one building that housed over 50 animals that had to live in crates following the devastating hurricane.

Forty-four dogs were brought back to South Florida, along with four cats, after a ten-hour drive.

The animals were rest for the night at the shelter in Dania Beach and Tuesday, the animals will receive their vaccines.

They should all be available for adoption by Wednesday.

This is not the first time the Humane Society of Broward County has stepped in to help.

Right before the storm impacted the Florida panhandle and southern states, 37 animal other animals were brought here.

The Director of Operations, Mary Steffen says they are helping as much as they can to pay it forward.

It is similar to what other groups did for them following Hurricane Irma last year.

“We just felt the responsibility, whether the pet is from our community or another community. We are blessed. We have a beautiful building and 500 volunteers,” said Steffen. “I feel like we have the resources to do these kinds of things.”

The additional dogs are joining the current 130 dogs that are already at the shelter.

There is now an urgent call for people to come adopt these animals.

On the weekends, the Humane Society of Broward County will usually see about 50 adoptions.

After the additional dogs and cats, they hope that number increases.

Click here for more information about the Humane Society of Broward County.