MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after veering off an exit ramp and plummeting at least 80 feet to his death.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say 29-year-old Roliandis Danger Oliveros was driving onto an exit ramp connecting Florida’s Turnpike to I-595 Saturday morning when he crashed into a concrete barrier wall and fell to his death.

Oliveros was lugging a 53-foot trailer behind him. The truck flipped on its roof and landed on the grass below.

