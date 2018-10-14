  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, CBS Miami, Elections, Facing South Florida, Gun Debate, Guns, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Mass Shootings, NRA, Politics, Rene Garcia, Second Amendment

CBS4’s Jim DeFede sits down with Republican State Senator Rene Garcia to discuss the gun debate.

Garcia says both sides are motivated to go out and vote on this issue. He believes the issue won’t be a decisive one.

Mass shootings that have become all too common in Florida.

