By Jim DeFede
We discuss both sides of proposed Amendment 13 which is on the Florida ballot.

If passed, it would ban wagering or betting of dog races in particular greyhounds as of December 2020 while still continuing to allow dog tracks to offer other types of gambling including poker rooms.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede is joined by Sonia Stratemann and Kurt Treziak who both support and oppose Amendment 13 respectively.

