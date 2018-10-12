WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Coconut Creek Walmart after his friends called the police.

Police said they received a call about 2:30 a.m. from the man’s friends who said they were concerned because he had failed to show up at their house like he said he would. They then gave the police a couple of suggestions on where he might be.

The man’s body was found the parking lot of the Walmart at 5571 W Hillsboro Boulevard. It was laying on the ground next to his Chevrolet Camaro which was parked near the pharmacy area.

Police have not said how the man died but have ruled it a homicide, the first in the city this year, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Investigators are expected to view surveillance videos from the parking lot for clues to what happened.

