DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a throwing shoulder injury that first bothered him last month.

Tannehill was limited in Friday’s workout — the first time he has missed practice time because of the injury. He wasn’t on the injury report last week, but was during the week of Sept. 24.

Brock Osweiler or David Fales would start if Tannehill can’t play.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been released from the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable. Tunsil was not limited in practice Friday, and coach Adam Gase said it looks “promising” that he’ll be able to play.

Defensive end Cameron Wake is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

