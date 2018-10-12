Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard are the women behind the brand their bears their name.

They are 2 sisters-in-law with a passion for fashion and entrepreneurship. They created the high-end clothing line in 2010.

“So we married 2 brothers who come from this corporate family and we love fashion. So no matter what the occasion was, we were always constantly drawn to each other talking fashion. We would ask “Where did you get that? “We’re product junkies and beyond that, we’re moms trying to be entrepreneurs too,” Said Veronica Miele Beard.

The brand’s foundation or uniform piece is the dickey. A wardrobe essential, they say for busy women. It’s a streamlined blazer that allows you to attach a dickey that zips in and out for a comfortable layered look.

“It’s actually 2 parts so it is the uniform for women which existed for men, but now every woman needs to have one.

So one dickey is in any jacket, so you can bring this jacket on a trip and bring 4 dickey options and you can have a multitude of options,” they explained.

They’ve now expanded to a full line of clothes and this past year launched jeans and shoes. You can safely say business is booming. They have 5 independent stores and recently at Neiman Marcus Merrick Park, a huge fan base of 30 and 40 something-year-old women came out for a meet and greet and a fashion show featuring looks from the fall, resort and holiday collections.

“I feel like we’ve really struck a chord with our customer mentally and we’re making what woman are wearing during the day. We’ve woken up their day wear up. It’s stepping it up. You can wear it work, to your child’s school and wear to cocktails,” they explained.

They have a growing celebrity following which includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle to name a few. Meghan has been a brand booster.

“ I think she’s been amazing for us because she represents the women we love. She’s super multi-faceted, she’s American, she’s a princess, an actress and she’s everything. And anything she wears for us sells out,” they said.

The brand and women behind it say it works because it all comes from a genuine place. “We understand the customer because we are the customer.”

You can find Veronica Beard at Neiman Marcus Merrick Park and online at www.veronicabeard.com.