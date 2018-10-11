Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run in Hialeah that claimed the life of a 79-year-old man.

Last Tuesday, Maydelis Pulido, 23, was driving a stolen car on E 4th Avenue when she struck Orlando Quiala as he crossed the street near East 17th Street, according to police.

Pulido sped off leaving Quiala lying in the road fighting for his life. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hosptial where he later died.

Pulido has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.