DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A bumbling burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Sprint store in Davie.

It happened last Monday, October 1st, at the Shoppes of Arrowhead on University Drive.

On surveillance video from the plaza, you see the man sitting outside the store, momentarily looking into the camera, as he waited to break in. He then gets up, gets a broken piece of asphalt and smashes in the store’s glass door.

Jordane Jeffrey works at Posh Nails just a few doors down and said she learned about the smash and grab when she went to buy a phone the other day and noticed something had happened to the door.

“And he was like ‘oh, well we had a burglar last week.’ And I was like ‘no way!’. I was so confused because I didn’t see it. I didn’t hear about it either,” said Jeffrey.

Once inside the store, it looked like an episode of Supermarket Sweep as the man began grabbing and snatching what he could, not even attempting to hide his face.

But he didn’t get much.

Davie police said the expensive phones were locked in the safe which he was not able to open..

“He doesn’t seem like he knows what he’s doing. He seems like he just took a shot at it,” said Jeffrey after viewing the store’s surveillance video.

The thief only got away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.

Davie police have released the surveillance tape in hopes that someone recognizes the man and calls Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and, again, could make 3,000 dollars for information leading to his arrest.