MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police are searching for a late-model red Toyota sedan they say struck and killed a 79-year-old man Tuesday morning.

Police said Orlando Quiala was crossing the street at East Fourth Avenue and East 17th Street when he was hit by the vehicle.

Police suspect the vehicle sustained front-end damage from the impact.

Quiala was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Hialeah police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers 305-471-TIPS.