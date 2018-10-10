Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – As Hurricane Michael moves across the Florida Panhandle, Governor Rick Scott is asking for assistance from the president.

Wednesday afternoon, Scott formally requested that President Trump issue a Major Disaster declaration for the State of Florida.

The declaration, coming as a result of the impact of Hurricane Michael, would include individual assistance, all categories of public assistance and hazard mitigation.

The full request can be found by clicking here.

On Sunday, Scott declared a state of emergency in 26 Florida counties.

He then expanded it to include 35 counties on Monday.