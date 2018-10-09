Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s 23rd congressional district has a history of going for the Democratic candidate.

The district has been represented by Democrat incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz since 2013.

Representative Wasserman Schultz, who is seeking an eighth term, was first elected to Congress in 2004 and has never lost a race.

In the November 6 election, her opponents will be Republican Joseph Kaufman and independents Tim Canova and Don Endriss.

Kaufman, a counter-terrorism researcher, has run and lost three previous times against Wasserman Schultz. In fact, he has never won an election.

Canova is a professor of law and public finance at Nova Southeastern University. He ran and lost against Wasserman Schultz as a Democrat in 2016. At the time, Canova was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Endriss is the least known candidate. He says on his website: “I won’t make any liberal or conservative campaign promises. I believe most people wish they could vote separately on individual issues and not along party lines.” He also says he owns an “online business that supports the commercial & residential concrete polishing industry.”

So, do the other candidates have a shot to knock her off the seat? So far, district voters have proven again and again that they are satisfied with Wasserman Schultz as their representative.

Florida’s 23rd congressional district stretches from Weston to the City of Miami Beach and is heavily Democratic.

Democrats around the country are hoping for a ‘blue wave’ to help them regain control of the House and Senate.

Most political analysts say this District is likely to remain blue.