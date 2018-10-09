Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Michael is strengthening as it moves north into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

At 8 a.m. the center of the Category 2 hurricane was about 395 miles south of Panama City. It was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

A north-northwestward to northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight. The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Additional strengthening is expected, and Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including

Tampa Bay

* Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

* Fernandina Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

STORM SURGE

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach the following heights above ground if peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Indian Pass FL to Cedar Key FL…8-12 ft

Cedar Key FL to Crystal River FL…6-8 ft

Okaloosa/Walton County Line FL to Indian Pass FL…6-9 ft

Crystal River FL to Anclote River FL…4-6 ft

Anclote River to Anna Maria Island FL including Tampa Bay…2-4 ft

Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line FL…2-4 ft

WIND

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area along the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions expected by tonight or early Wednesday. Hurricane conditions will also spread well inland across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area by tonight or early Wednesday, and are possible within the tropical storm watch area by that time. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Wednesday.

RAINFALL

Michael is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts through Friday…

Western Cuba…4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches.

Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, southeast Alabama, and southern Georgia…4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall could lead to life threatening flash floods.

Eastern Georgia, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia…3 to 6 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

Florida Peninsula, eastern Mid Atlantic, southern New England coast…1-3 inches.

SURF

Swells generated by Michael are beginning to affect the coasts of the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico. These swells will spread to portions of the northwestern and western Gulf of Mexico coast during the next day or so. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TORNADOES

The threat for tornadoes will increase late tonight into Wednesday over parts of the Florida Panhandle, the northern Florida Peninsula, and southern Georgia.