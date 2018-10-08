Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are conducting a death investigation inside a North Miami Beach home on Monday morning.

North Miami Beach police have taped off a large area near Northeast 160th Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.

Crime scene investigators and detectives from North Miami Beach police have been at the scene since early this morning.

Family members and friends also gathered nearby and were given a briefing by detectives.

Images from Chopper4 showed the presence of several marked and unmarked police vehicles, as well as, a large police truck.

Police have not commented or given any details about what happened.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.