CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Making its world premiere at The Actors Playhouse in Coral Gables is the new musical “Havana Music Hall”.

This high-energy stage show centers around the lives of 2 well known musicians who are about to get their big break before Fidel Castro seizes power.

The show is a bit of a history lesson set to music and as CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo found out it’s easy just to get caught up in the beat!

It’s a on stage sneak peak at The Actors Playhouse in Coral Gables of the all new musical Havana Musical Hall.

The story and original score are by Richard Kagan. Set in 1958 Cuba, it tells the story of the husband and wife team of Rolando and Ramona who run a music hall and are at the verge of breaking through to super star status when history happens.

“Then they get their big break to play The Tropicale on New Years Eve, but that is the night that Batista left. So, we take the pain and joy of their lives and tell the history of what happened in Cuba and we’re not letting anything go by. We’re telling the truth”, said Kagan.

The story follows them 50 years later telling a tale of their survival through love and family and music.

For Richard, whose based in LA, it was important this play premieres in Coral Gables at The Actors Playhouse.

“This theater is an incubator for musicals and we felt this is the place because of the immigration issue, we felt it would be nice to start it here. But we felt it’s a story for all immigrants.”

Dance is a huge part of the story telling. Directed by Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s “On Your Feet” co- choreographer Maria Torres, this is a play that moves through music and dance.

“From the moment people come from the street they are going to be immersed with the feeling they’ve been transported 89 miles away to Cuba,” said Maria.

Maria brought CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo on stage with the cast to learn some of the fancy footwork.

They started off slow and then her fears melted away getting caught up in the rhythm of this high energy and upbeat musical.

“But most importantly in today’s world , You have to walk out feeling connected that’s what we’ve worked on for 4 1/2 years and almost 2 million dollars, but to get to point where you’re going to walkout saying wow, my that’s my story, that’s what we wanted,” Kagan explained.

Havana Musical Hall is on stage at The Actors Playhouse in Coral Gables 10/10-11/18.

For ticket info: www.actorsplayhouse.org