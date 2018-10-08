WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Nova High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown after a threat was made over the phone.

The call was reportedly made to the Davie Police Department.

A heavy police presence was established at Nova High and its surrounding schools. That includes Nova Middle and Nova Blanche Forman Elementary which are on Code Red as well. Davie Elementary and McFatter Technical College and High School are on a Code Yellow.

Some concerned students texted their parents that something was happening at their school. Dozens of parents showed up at the schools to take their children home even though that school had not sent out an alert asking them to do so.

Nearby Nova Southeastern University said there is no threat to their campus and their schools are operating normally.

