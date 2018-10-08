Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Interested in trying some new spots for seafood in Miami Beach? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill.

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some seafood.

Andina Miami Beach

1751 Alton Road, 9, City Center

Andina Miami Beach is a Latin American and Peruvian restaurant that features dishes from both the Peruvian coast and the Andean highlands.

For seafood, look for pan-seared fish, grilled octopus, ceviche and more.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 30 reviews, Andina Miami Beach has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Javi P., who reviewed the restaurant on July 17, wrote, “Great service and amazing food. The ceviche was fresh and well seasoned. They gave us different spice options and really respected our choices.”

Karla D. added, “Delicious! Very nice atmosphere and good service. Food was authentic and very tasty. Nice variety of dishes. Very enjoyable dinner.”

Andina Miami Beach is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

La Cerveceria De Barrio

836 Lincoln Road, City Center

La Cerveceria De Barrio is a bar and traditional Mexican spot with a seafood-focused menu. First opened in Mexico City’s Condesa neighborhood in 2006, this is its first U.S. location.

Offerings include shrimp stew, seafood cocktail, a raw bar of clams and oysters, seafood carpaccio and a selection of aguachiles.

With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, La Cerveceria De Barrio is off to a solid start.

Yelper Steven B., who reviewed it on Sept. 1, wrote, “Beautiful. I enjoyed a magnificent margarita and surveyed the walls containing the most extensive exotic beer and tequila selection ever. The menu’s selection of haute cuisine Mexican fast food is most enticing.”

Yohana C. added, “This new Mexican place is a hidden gem! I loved everything about it. The food was so tasty and everything was so fresh.”

La Cerveceria De Barrio is open from 11:30–1 a.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11:30–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

El Palacio de los Jugos

555 Jefferson Ave., South Beach

El Palacio de los Jugos is a Cuban food hall that features a variety of stands and fresh seafood. It’s part of a venerable Miami chain known for its ready-to-eat foods and juices.

Among the sections inside, there is a juice stand, coffee kiosk and sandwich stall, among others. Seafood options include paella, grilled salmon, calamari and shrimp. You’ll also find tamales, chorizo and Cubano sandwiches, barbecued pork, fresh papayas and much more. (See the full selection here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, El Palacio de los Jugos appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Jason D. wrote, “This was my favorite food establishment in Miami Beach. We ordered food here every night of our stay. … The food is absolutely delicious. Plentiful portions, and real homemade food. The menu is huge, I spent way too much time trying to decide.”

Aida P. added, “So happy this gem is finally on the beach! The beach has great places to eat at but most are pricey. They have sandwiches, shakes, desserts, breakfast, coffee, pastries, produce, fruit, drinks, dinner (meat, chicken, fish, sides, soups, etc.). This amazing place is reasonably priced, and their service and portions are amazing!”

El Palacio de los Jugos is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.