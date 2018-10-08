Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Want the scoop on Miami’s buzziest local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot, right now.

Crazy Poke

Open since the fall of 2017, this Hawaiian spot, which offers fresh poke and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “seafood” on Yelp.

Citywide, seafood spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, but Crazy Poke saw a 13 percent increase, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: Bazaar Mar has seen a 9.6 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 312 N.W. 24th St. in Wynwood, Crazy Poke offers build-your-own options and signature bowls like the Hawaiian Tuna with sweet onion, crispy garlic, ogo seaweed, lotus chips and more. (See the full menu here.)

Organic Bites

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Organic Bites, the popular breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food, juice and smoothies, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “breakfast & brunch” on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.8 percent over the past month, Organic Bites bagged a 4.8 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid four-star rating.

Established in 2015 at 7010 Biscayne Blvd., Organic Bites offers an organic, seasonal menu complete with gluten-free pancakes, bacon egg Benedicts, quinoa hash browns and coconut chia pudding. (Check out the full menu here.)

Amara at Paraiso

Amara at Paraiso is also making waves. Open since January at 3101 N.E. Seventh Ave., the Latin American bar and New American restaurant has seen an 11.4 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.1 percent for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Miami’s New American category: St. Roch Market has seen a 9.5 percent increase in reviews.

Amara at Paraiso offers highlights such as tuna tartare, short rib empanadas and crispy octopus with smoked paprika aioli. Over the past month, it’s maintained a sound four-star rating among Yelpers. (You can view the full menu here.)