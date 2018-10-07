Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE – (CBSMiami) “No seat, no justice,” said one protester. It’s a message against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation which echoed down the streets of Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon.

It was similar to marches across the county, some of which got a little heated as people urged senators to vote against Kavanagh joining the high court.

While marches were going on, in a near party-line 50 to 48 vote Saturday afternoon, Senators confirmed Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio voted yes, while Democratic Senator Bill Nelson voted no.

Back in Fort Lauderdale by the time the march ended, protestors said they were upset at senators who voted to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“Shame on you Susan Collins,” chanted one protester. “Shame on you Susan Collins.”

Ingrid Ayala said she was sexually assaulted and marched in support of Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser who testified and said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

“Every survivor, including me, takes issue with this,” Ayala said.

Organizer Rosa Valderrama said she has promised to donate to opponents of senators who voted in favor of Kavanaugh and who are currently running for re-election.

“Even though we live in Florida, we are still going to donate to those campaigns,” Valderrama said.