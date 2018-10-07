Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – People in Lennox Isle gated community in Coral Springs looked on as an officer walked away from a lake with a toy car that belonged to a 4-year-old who drowned.

It is very scary when you hear something like this happening,” said Carla Chan, a neighbor of the victim.

Chan said she still can’t piece together what her neighbors are going through.

Police said the child was playing at a playground, which was surrounded by a fence and feet away from a lake.

One neighbor said it may be time to re-think its location.

“With the playground being that close, now it really opens up our thoughts on if it should be that close,” he told CBS4’s Ty Russell.

A spokesperson said the child’s father called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he couldn’t find the child. Police said first responders saw the child’s toy car floating. Dive teams went in the lake where they found the child who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Now, police are sending out a message to all parents.

“You can’t be distracted by other things going on,” they said.

Police also encourage parents to teach their young ones how to swim.