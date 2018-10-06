Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The word Salumeria in Italian means delicatessen, and at Salumeria 104 in Coral Gables you can get the best of Italian meats and cheeses and homemade breads, but there’s also much more.

The charming Coral Gables trattoria is the part of the Graspa Group which has 7 restaurants including the first Salumeria 104 in Wynwood.

A few months ago owner Graziano Sbroggio opened a location in Coral Gables quickly becoming part of the neighborhood.

“It’s not modern Italian. It’s really original and unique because the chef and myself are from the Venice region,” said Sbroggio.

The menu boasts their signature salumi, artisan Italian cold cuts of cured meat, cheese selections and the Italian trattoria faves such as house made tagliatelle with Bolognese sauce, or pork chop Milanese. There’s also an an onsite shop where you can buy salumi by the pound.

One of their top dishes features some of authentic Italian deli meats in a platter called The Piccola Selezione.

In today’s Digital Bite, co-owner and Executive Chef Angelo Masarin prepares The Piccola Selezione which includes generous portions of Prosciutto di Palma, Truffle ham, Bresaola and olives and pickled vegetables. It’s all sliced super thin on the premises and served with fresh Italian bread.

Check out the video above and enjoy. Mangia!

Salumeria is located at 117 Miracle Mile.