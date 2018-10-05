Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just in time for the weekend, Miami-Dade has reopened their beaches.

On Thursday, the beaches north of the Haulover Inlet were closed due to moderate levels of algae linked to red tide.

In Broward, the beaches remained open but beachgoers noticed the sniffles, coughs, sneezes and sore throats.

“Every breath and a half I just let out a cough,” said Lenny Katz. “A dry cough.”

Most of Palm Beach County’s beaches were also closed Thursday, Phil Foster Park, Peanut Island, and Ocean Ridge Hammock remained open.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are expecting additional test results on Friday.

In a release sent out late Thursday afternoon, Broward County acknowledged the existence of red tide symptoms.

“While analyses are still pending in Broward County, several recent reports of respiratory discomfort by beach visitors in Broward County suggest that the K. Brevis organism is also present in coastal waters of Broward County, likely at similar concentrations.”

“We are seeing conditions that leads us and the Fish and Wildlife Commission to believe the red tide algae is present off the waters of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Red tide has already been detected in both Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, in low and moderate levels, to our north and to our south,” said Ft. Lauderdale May Dean Trantalis at a news conference Thursday evening.

Scientists say the wave action can break open red tide cells and release toxins into the air, leading to the respiratory issues people are experiencing.

For those with respiratory conditions, the red tide toxins can be a major health issue.

The red tide has devastated Florida’s West coast for months, rendering the shores, the gulf, and inlets a cesspool, an environmental disaster.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is offering $3 million in grants to St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties to help mitigate the effects of red tide. DEP and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have been in contact with each impacted county to ensure they have every resource needed to combat red tide. Additionally, DEP and FWC continue to monitor for red tide along Florida’s coasts.