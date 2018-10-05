Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Feeling lucky? Lottery players have a chance to win big this weekend as America’s dueling jackpots, Mega Millions and Powerball, continue to climb.

Jackpots for both multi-state games have risen to a combined total of $658 million.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $405 million while the Powerball jackpot rolled over to $253 million after Wednesday night’s drawing.

The lump-sum payment for the Powerball jackpot is $148.4 million or winners can choose 30 annual installments.

The lump-sum payment for the Mega Millions jackpot is $235 million or winners can choose 30 annual installments.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.