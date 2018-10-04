  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A Jacksonville restaurant where three people died during a shooting at a Madden NFL 19 tournament is planning to reopen.

The Florida Times-Union reports Chicago Pizza and Sports Grille will open on Friday. The GLHF Game Bar, located inside the Jacksonville Landing restaurant, remains closed.

That’s where the shooting happened on Aug. 26.

The bar needs approval from city regulators before reopening.

Chicago Pizza has been named a defendant in four lawsuits filed by those injured in the mass shooting.

A posting on its Facebook page thanked the people who “reached out to us with support during this terrible time of grief, loss and heartbreak.”

Authorities say 24-year-old gamer David Katz of Baltimore opened fire during the tournament that drew competitors from around the country. He died in the shooting.

