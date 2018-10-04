Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an abundance of caution, Miami-Dade County has closed beaches north of the Haulover Inlet due to elevated levels of algae linked to red tide.

Although results for three sample areAs off Miami Beach and Crandon Park were reported in the very low to low range, results for samples collected off Haulover Park were in the medium concentration range.

Red tides produce toxic chemicals that can affect marine organisms as well as humans. The Florida Department of Health advises people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions to avoid red tide areas.

In an abundance of caution, public beaches in Miami-Dade County located north of Haulover Inlet will be closed until further notice.

“We are taking this proactive step to ensure our residents and visitors are not affected as we collect samples in other areas for state testing,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said. “We will continue to seek guidance from the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and take precautionary measures as warranted.”

Miami-Dade County will continue to monitor this situation and will be coordinating with state officials on further testing and any updated instructions regarding the presence of red tide in our area.

In addition, fish kills may occur during red tide. Fish kills can be reported by calling FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511.