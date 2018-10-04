Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Leslie has weakened slightly on its northward trek.

At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 445 miles east of Bermuda. It was moving to the north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Leslie is forecast to slow a bit on Friday and Friday night and take a turn toward the east or east-southeast over the weekend. Continued gradual weakening is expected during the next several days, and Leslie may weaken to a tropical storm on Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Large swells generated by Leslie will continue to affect portions of the southeastern coast of the United States, Bermuda, and the Bahamas during the next few days.