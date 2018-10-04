Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump will be making an appearance in the Sunshine State.

Trump is speaking in Florida on Monday, but the man he boosted to the Republican nomination for governor won’t be with him.

Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis won a come-from-behind victory in the August primary with the help of Trump’s endorsement.

But his campaign said he won’t be with the president because the Orlando speech is an official White House event and not a political stop.

The White House says Trump will address the International Association of Chiefs of Police about law enforcement issues and securing the border with Mexico.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, will appear with Trump in his official role, not as a candidate.

The DeSantis campaign said a Trump political visit to Florida is in the works.

DeSantis is facing Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is vying to be Florida’s first black governor.

