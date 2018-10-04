Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shopping giant Amazon is back in the news on Thursday, but not for as positive of a reason as earlier this week.

Just days after announcing its raising minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour, Amazon says it’s phasing out pay incentives for some workers.

As a way to pay for the hike, fulfillment center workers will no longer receive stock in the company or collect bonuses.

Amazon defended the move, saying “compensation will be more immediate and predictable” with the changes.

Some employees insist they’ll now make less money, despite the higher minimum wage.