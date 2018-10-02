Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Leslie is strengthening slightly while moving slowly southwestward over the central Atlantic.

At 5:00 a.m., Leslie was centered about 540 miles east of Bermuda.

Leslie is moving toward the southwest near 7 mph. A slow southwestward or south-southwestward motion is expected through Wednesday morning. A turn to the north is forecast to occur late

Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a motion toward the north-northeast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds increased to 65 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

Large swells generated by Leslie will continue to affect portions of the southeastern coast of the United States, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents. Although the swells are forecast to abate temporarily in the Bahamas later today, they are expected to increase again on Wednesday and Thursday and propagate farther southward into the Greater and Lesser Antilles.