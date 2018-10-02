Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A stranded dolphin has been rescued and released back into the ocean.

On Sept. 30, a timely multi-agency response to a stranded dolphin resulted in a successful rescue and reunification with two other dolphins.

A charter boat captain and his clients observed the distressed dolphin in shallow water near the west side of the Crocodile Dragover in Florida Bay.

He reported it to Everglades National Park, who coordinated the response with DolphinsPlus Marine Mammal Responders (DPMMR).

Park rangers and DPMMR staff arrived at Jones’ location and assessed the situation.

Dr. Jillian Schwartz, a marine mammal veterinarian with DPMMR, examined and evaluated the female Atlantic bottlenose dolphin and determined it was healthy enough to be released.

The captain’s quick reporting and the coordinated response from DPMMR and park staff resulted in a rare successful outcome.

The public is asked to report any sick, injured, stranded or dead dolphin to NOAA Fisheries’ 24/7 hotline 1-877-WHALE HELP (877-942-5343).

To report any wildlife in distress within Everglades National Park, please call the 24-hour National Park Service Dispatch Center at 1-844-677-0911 (toll-free) or 305-242-7740.