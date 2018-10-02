Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Red Tide has been present in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and at times, along Florida’s west coast.

Now, Red Tide may start showing up on Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe County beaches.

The Harmful Algal Bloom or HAB as it’s called, has worked its way south out of the eastern Gulf and is likely being picked up by the swift currents of the Gulf Stream.

That channel of fast moving water skirts the Southeast Florida coast making its closest approach near Palm Beach county before meandering northward out into the Atlantic.

Red Tide has likely been present from time to time in the Gulf Stream but now that South Florida is in a persistent, easterly, onshore wind, some of the HAB is being carried toward the beaches.

It’s not surprising the toxins would show up on the Palm Beaches first as that area is closest to the Gulf Stream.

But the longer the east wind blows, the more likely samples of water will test positive in Broward and possibly Miami-Dade.