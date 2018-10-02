Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) — A man tried to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Walmart in Port Orange for $200,000, police said.

Hellmuth Kolb, 81, is charged with false imprisonment and battery.

Police say Tracy Nigh was sitting with her daughter on a bench inside the Walmart when Kolb approached, asked if she was married and started bidding on her daughter. Police said Kolb even tried to grab and kiss the girl after he offered to buy her.

Police said it happened Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Port Orange.

Kolb fled the Walmart after the incident, but was tracked down by police and taken into custody on Saturday.

Police said there are other reports of similar incidents and investigators are looking into other cases in Port Orange and Daytona Beach.

(©2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)