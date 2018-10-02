Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) – A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of 8-month-old child left in his care.

The state attorney’s office in southwest Florida said in a news release that Rafael Antonio Carrion Jr. was sentenced following a four-day trail in August.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Prosecutors say Carrion had been babysitting the infant and two other children in November 2016.

On Thanksgiving Day, he called 911 and told dispatchers the baby was unresponsive.

The child was taken to a hospital where he later died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials said the child also had significant bruising and cocaine in his system.

They said Carrion gave conflicting stories about the injuries.

