MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police said a 9-year-old student was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he brought a loaded weapon to school.

Police units responded to Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School, located in the 1500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue, at 10:23 a.m. following reports of a juvenile with a handgun.

Police said the student brought a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun and aimed it at three classmates.

“You see this, this is a real gun,” the student said, while making other threatening comments regarding being bullied by the victims, police said.

Police said the School Resource Officer was notified and immediately took possession of the weapon.

The student was taken to the Broward County Juvenile Assessment Center for Possession of a Firearm On School Property and for three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Parents of the juvenile denied the student had a history of mental illness.

Police said the juvenile’s actions were solely intended for the three victims and not for anyone else at the school.