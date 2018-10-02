Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins have cut ties with one of the team’s more frustrating players in recent years.

The Dolphins released defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in the wake of his angry outburst on the sideline after he came out of Sunday’s loss at New England.

The team was off Tuesday and didn’t discuss the reason for the move.

Phillips took to Twitter to refute the reports that he was cut due to his sideline behavior.

Just here to squash this sideline outburst stuff…. this move had nothing to do with that… so please quit putting false things out there to make their story better… — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) October 2, 2018

On Monday, coach Adam Gase defended defensive line coach Kris Kocurek’s substitution pattern.

Phillips and the rest of Miami’s front four were dominated in Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Patriots, who rushed for 175 yards.

Phillips was a second-round draft pick in 2015 who has made 26 starts. He came off the bench this season as part of the defensive line rotation, and had one sack and five tackles.

Gase has spoken often about his desire to improve the team’s culture following a 6-10 season in 2017.

The Dolphins remain in first place of the AFC East, one game ahead of New England.

