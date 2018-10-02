Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami/AP) — With 35 days to go before Election Day, incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott will square off Tuesday night in the first debate in Florida’s highly competitive U.S. Senate seat.

The debate will be shown in Spanish on WSCV-Ch. 51 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market and on Telemundo stations in Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa. Elsewhere it’s on cable systems.

It will be streamed in English on the NBC6 website.

Moderating the debate will be Telemundo reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ anchor Jackie Nespral.

Both candidates have also agreed to an Oct. 16 debate on CNN.

Nelson is seeking his fourth term in a Senate race considered key to Democratic efforts to win a majority.

Scott is prevented from running for governor again because of term limits.

Scott enters the debate trailing Nelson in the polls.

The Scott-Nelson race is one of 10 races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate next year. Republicans now hold 51 of the chamber’s 100 seats.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)