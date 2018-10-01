Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County officials confirmed Monday the presence of red tide in their coastal waters.

On Monday afternoon, the county said in a press release: “According to samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Karenia Brevis organism, which is the species that causes most red tides in Florida, is at least present within the coastal waters of Palm Beach County. What is still unknown at this time is how high of a concentration is currently in the water. More information will be released upon final results. Additional information will be released this afternoon regarding the status of Palm Beach County beaches.”

Several South Florida beaches remain closed Monday after an airborne irritant was reported by beachgoers.

On Saturday, beaches in North Palm Beach County and Martin County closed due to an “unknown skin and respiratory irritant.”

The City of Delray Beach is the latest to close its beaches as a precaution, according to officials.

The Town of Palm Beach also closed two of its beaches Sunday until further notice.

Officials closed Midtown and Phipps Ocean Park beaches referencing “possible red tide,” according to sister station CBS12.

Beachgoers reported breathing problems over the weekend in Jupiter prompting the response from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials are waiting for water sample results to determine if the irritant is linked to red tide.

Red tide is known for causing the following symptoms: Trouble breathing, headaches, and itchy eyes.