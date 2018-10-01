Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Don’t feel bad if you didn’t win the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot this weekend. That’s because nobody else did either which means both jackpots continue to grow.

Jackpots for both multi-state games have risen to a combined total of $596 million.

On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $367 million while the Powerball jackpot rolled over to $229 million after Saturday night’s drawing.

The lump-sum payment for the Powerball jackpot is $134.3 million or winners can choose 30 annual installments.

The lump-sum payment for the Mega Millions jackpot is $213 million or winners can choose 30 annual installments.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

