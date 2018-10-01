Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Giving back to the community is something that anyone can appreciate, but that is especially true of someone who has lived homeless.

A Fort Lauderdale barber is paying it forward by giving free haircuts to the homeless.

That barber once lived on the street.

Now, he’s doing what he can to give back to those in need.

CBS4 photojournalist Bruno Giglio caught the good deed on camera, showing us why this was a personal mission for the barber.