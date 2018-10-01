Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police department is investigating a drive-by shooting which ended with one man dead and another hospitalized Saturday night in Brownsville.

Responding officers arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. at Northwest 44th Street and 24th Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was rushed to an area hospital and other was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police identified the dead man as 32-year-old Marquel Brooks.

He leaves behind a girlfriend, a child, and three stepchildren.

Authorities did not release the information of the other victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.